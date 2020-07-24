Forward Madison, TVW partnership brings Flamingos games to live TV

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison-based Flamingos soccer team will have its 16 USL League One games broadcast live on TV for first time, according to a news release.

Local TV deal: Secured. ✅ We're delighted to announce that @channel_3000's TVW will broadcast every Forward Madison home and away game during the 2020 season! 📺 pic.twitter.com/iUbDA6Wd2l — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) July 24, 2020

Forward Madison FC and TVW are partnering to broadcast the club’s entire season on the TVW channel in 2020, the club announced Friday.

TVW and Channel3000.com are both owned by Morgan Murphy Media.

Under the new deal, fans will be able to catch all 16 games on local TV for the first time.

Forward Madison announced earlier in July that it would temporarily move its games from Madison to Wauwatosa for 2020 because of restrictions in Dane County to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Forward Madison FC Chief Operating Officer and Owner Conor Caloia said the new broadcast agreement will let Madisonians keep up with the team.

“When we realized we would not be able to play matches in our home market, a local broadcast deal to provide Forward Madison soccer to our loyal fans free of charge was a top priority,” Caloia said.

Forward Madison is the second USL League One club to secure a local TV deal, joining only the Richmond Kickers. The Flamingos’ games will also continue to be shown on ESPN+, which requires a monthly subscription fee.

The first game on TVW is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

TVW Vice President and General Manager Tom Keeler said the games will provide “an action-filled viewing experience that is so needed during these unprecedented times.”

On Saturday, the Flamingos travel to take on defending League One champions North Texas SC to their season opener.

“Madisonians love their local sports from the high schools, to UW and the surrounding colleges, and to its local professional sports franchises; and it is our intention to build upon the growing fan base of Forward Madison by airing these games live,” Keeler said.

You can watch TVW on:

Charter Spectrum Channel 14 and 605

AT&T Uverse Channel 2

Direct TV Channel 14

DISH Network subscribers watch MyNetwork over the air on Channel 3.2

TDS Channel 2

Mediacom Channel 4

Other cable systems Channel 2 or 4

Over-the-air digital antenna Channel 3.2

