Forward Madison sign two-time USL League One champ Cesar Murillo

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Two-time USL League One champ Cesar Murillo is coming to Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison announced Murillo’s signing Wednesday. The El Paso native spent the last two seasons in South Carolina with Greenville Triumph SC.

Before his time in Greenville, the 25-year-old played for North Texas SC alongside US Men’s National Team striker Ricardo Pepi. Murillo also spent time at the FC Dallas Academy.

The Academy has a history of producing top talent, including Mexican champion Rogelio Funes Mori and US Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie.

“Cesar is a proven player at this level of play and has had winning success in the past,” Forward Madison head coach Matt Glaeser said. “We’re excited to see what he can do here in Madison.”

The team kicks off their 2022 season on April 2 when they visit Chatanooga Red Wolves SC.

