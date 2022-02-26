Forward Madison signs three year sponsorship extension with Dairyland

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC fans should get used to seeing Dairyland’s logo on the front of the team’s kits. The club and insurance provider inked a three-year extension, FMFC announced Saturday.

Dairyland was the inaugural jersey sponsor when the Flamingos launched in 2019.

“Dairyland Insurance has been an amazing supporter of Forward Madison since before we even kicked our first ball in 2019,” FMFC owner Conor Caloia said in a statement. “We look forward to growing our brands together over the next three years and beyond.”

The club also unveiled a new gray jersey, to be worn during the preseason.

The Flamingos play their first preseason match Saturday at Marquette, with their regular-season opener scheduled for April 2 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

