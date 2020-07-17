Forward Madison reveals 16-game regular season schedule

Photo by Justin Nuoffer The team huddles together before going back on the field during the Forward Madison and UW–Madison match on April 16.

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison Flamingos will pursue USL League One title during a shortened four-month regular season.

The team announced it will play 16 games this year, eight of which will be home games at Hart Park in Wauwatosa as they compete for one of two playoff spots in the 2020 season

Fans can now sign up to purchase Hart Park-specific season ticket and half-season ticket packages using a form on the team’s website. Single-game tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Current Forward Madison FC season ticket holders should check their email for communication about tickets at Hart Park.

According to the team’s press release, “In a change approved by the League One Board of Governors this week, the regular-season schedule will now see each team play a total of 16 regular season games, with each club set to face every other team at least once over the course of the schedule. The top two teams in the regular season will advance to the 2020 League One Final, which will be played the weekend following the conclusion of the regular season.”

Forward Madison will start its season on July 25 playing against defending champions North Texas SC and will finish the season against New England Revolution II on October 24.

All games in the 2020 USL League One regular season will stream live on ESPN+.

Forward Madison’s full 2020 regular season schedule is as follows:

7/25: AWAY vs North Texas SC (8 p.m. CT)

7/31: HOME vs Greenville Triumph SC (7 p.m. CT)

8/8: AWAY vs Richmond Kickers (5:30 p.m. CT)

8/14: HOME vs South Georgia Tormenta FC (7 p.m CT)

8/19: AWAY vs Union Omaha (7 p.m. CT)

8/23: HOME vs Orlando City B (4 p.m. CT)

8/30: HOME vs North Texas SC (4 p.m. CT)

9/4: AWAY vs New England Revolution II (6 p.m. CT)

9/13: AWAY vs Greenville Triumph SC (TBA)

9/23: AWAY vs FC Tucson (9:30 p.m. CT)

9/26: HOME vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (1 p.m. CT)

10/3: HOME vs FC Tucson (7 p.m. CT)

10/11: HOME vs Union Omaha (4 p.m. CT)

10/14: AWAY vs Fort Lauderdale CF (TBA)

10/17: AWAY vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (4 p.m. CT)

10/24: HOME vs New England Revolution II (7 p.m. CT)

