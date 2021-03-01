Forward Madison, Featherstone Flamingos teaming up for Jesse Owens-inspired track jacket

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC has teamed up with one of its supporters’ groups for a Jesse Owens-inspired track jacket in honor of Black History Month.

The Featherstone Flamingos are an inclusive supporters’ group of the club that celebrates Black culture. The jacket commemorates several races Owens ran at Breese Stevens Field, where Forward Madison plays, in 1938.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the jacket will go to YWCA Madison.

Owens famously also won four gold medals at the 1938 Berlin Olympics.

You can find the jacket on the team’s online store.

