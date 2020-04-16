Forward Madison FC, Vintage Brewing Co. release new beer

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo courtesy of Vintage Brewing Co. – Sauk Prairie

Forward Madison FC and Vintage Brewing Co. launched a new team-themed beer called Irruption Pale Ale.

The beer will be available starting Saturday through a no-contact pickup package.

According to a release, a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to the Flock Soccer Fun, which works to provide opportunities to play soccer in underserved communities.

The beer is an English Pale Ale made with imported Kent and Fuggle hops. The name “Irruption” comes from a phenomenon of irregularly migrating birds and references the teams 2019 Irruption bus tour.

“We are happy to join forces with such an enthusiastic group of people who are making

an incredible difference in our community,” Angelique Thompson, director of dales at Vintage Brewing Co. said. “Great beer paired with great people is the perfect recipe for a successful fundraiser.”

You can buy the beer here.

