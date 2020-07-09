Forward Madison FC temporarily relocating to Wauwatosa due to Dane County public health restrictions

MADISON, Wis. — USL League One is expected to return July 18, but Forward Madison FC is not allowed to host games at Breese Stevens Field due to public health restrictions.

Temporarily the team will be relocating to Hart Park in Wauwatosa, a release said. The health guidelines in Dane County do not allow for full-contact sports, so the team cannot host matches in Dane County.

“Breese Stevens Field is our home and will be for many years to come. However, in order to fulfill our obligations to USL League One and participate this season, it is necessary to temporarily make a home somewhere else,” Forward Madison FC COO and owner Conor Caloia said. “We would like to thank the city of Wauwatosa for welcoming us for the 2020 season. We are excited to be bringing professional soccer to Hart Park.”

Forward Madison FC created protocols to ensure fan and stadium safety. Those protocols include mandatory face masks, socially distanced seating and a reduce capacity. The plan was approved by Wauwatosa’s Health Department.

Home is where the Hart is. 🏠 With full-contact sports still not allowed in Dane County, Forward Madison will play at Hart Park in @WauwatosaWI in order to participate in the USL League One season. pic.twitter.com/dun2v0gpZa — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) July 9, 2020

“In times in which events need to function differently for public health reasons, we’re proud to be welcoming a professional soccer team to Wauwatosa’s Hart Park stadium and encouraged by the multiple public health measures they’re taking. Fans and visitors to Wauwatosa can look forward to these fast-paced, energetic games while being safe in our community,” Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said.

Season ticket holders, partners and groups will receive ticketing information from Forward Madison FC staff members. Ticket holders do not need to take any action.

Forward Madison is hoping to broadcast matches on local television in Madison.

There will be Hart Park season tickets available and single-game ticket sales will be announced in the near future.

