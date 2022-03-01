Forward Madison FC signs Badger alum Drew Conner

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – A former Badger soccer star is coming home to Madison.

Drew Conner, 28, is joining Forward Madison FC, the team announced Tuesday.

Conner last played with Chicago House AC of the NISA, where he tallied three assists in 17 games as captain.

Before CHAC, the midfielder spent two years with USL Championship contenders Indy Eleven, scoring three goals in 28 appearances.

From 2016 to 2018, Conner played for the Chicago Fire, after spending his youth developing in their academy. While there, he played alongside German soccer legend and World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Conner spent his collegiate career with Wisconsin, appearing in 73 games from 2012 to 2015. In that span, he earned Big Ten All-Freshman and Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.

He’ll make an immediate impact when the Flamingos kick off the season on April 2, and he’ll get a chance to face off against his former team when FMFC and Wisconsin square off in the Battle for Madison on April 23.

