Forward Madison FC searching for new head coach

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Photo provided by Forward Madison FC.

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC is searching for its next head coach after parting ways with head coach and technical director Daryl Shore.

Club ownership said the decision to part ways was mutually agreed upon. Shore’s contract ran through the end of the 2020 season.

CLUB UPDATE: Forward Madison FC and Technical Director and Head Coach Daryl Shore have mutually parted ways, effective immediately. We want to thank Daryl for his work in our first two years and wish him nothing but the best going forward. pic.twitter.com/JJTR8qAXrI — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) October 26, 2020

“We would like to thank Daryl for his help in launching Forward Madison,” Forward Madison Chief Operating Officer and owner Conor Caloia said in a news release. “We will be forever grateful for his time and effort in getting this Club off the ground. Daryl is a true professional and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Forward Madison finished the 2020 season in seventh place, after making the USL League One playoffs in 2019. In two seasons, Shore was 17-14-13 with the Madison side.

“I am grateful to the ownership group for giving me the opportunity to be the first head coach and technical director of Forward Madison FC,” Shore said. “I would like to thank my staff, the players, the front office, and the fans for all of their support during my time with the club. I am proud of the groundwork we laid during these first two seasons to establish a culture and high standards, and I feel good about the direction the club is heading. Lastly, I wish everyone involved the best of luck for many many years to come.”

FMFC has started an international search for its next head coach.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.