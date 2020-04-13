Forward Madison FC raises $3,000 from t-shirt sales for River Food Pantry

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC announced Monday that fans helped raise $3,000 for the River Food Pantry last week thanks to the team’s t-shirt fundraiser.

On April 6, the Flamingos announced that $10 from each sale of their newly released “Forward For Madison” t-shirts would go to help the River Food Pantry.

“We’ve always said that Forward Madison is a club by and for the community, so now is the time for us to have Madison’s back,” Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia said. “River Food Pantry is doing a tremendous job helping the city through this crisis and we’re proud to support them.”

Forward Madison is encouraging fans to donate to the River Food Pantry’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Fund.

