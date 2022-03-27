Forward Madison FC launches new Away kit ahead of season opener

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: Forward Madison FC CREDIT: Forward Madison FC

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC kicks off their season on Saturday, and they’ll have a new look to mark the occasion.

The Flamingos unveiled their 2022 Away kit on Saturday, a pink and white split that was designed by the Flock, FMFC’s supporters’ group.

“This look has been around since the 1900s,” lead designer Chris Fox said in a statement. “I haven’t seen a club do a split kit that didn’t hit in their area.”

The 2022 Away Kit continues the tradition of our away kit being supporter-designed by members of the @fwdflock. $5 from every kit sold goes to the @FSF608, who support impactful local soccer orgs. On Sale Now: https://t.co/SHq9URc1tB pic.twitter.com/1vp0dPE5Gi — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) March 27, 2022

$5 from every Away kit sold will benefit the Flock Soccer Foundation, which supports soccer organizations around Madison including CapEast youth soccer, Millennium Soccer Club and the Wisconsin Warriors, a wheelchair power soccer team based in Madison.

“If you can play, you can play,” Flock Soccer Foundation Vice President Grant Pieters said. “We’re really happy that we’re able to provide these organizations with everything from balls to goals to scholarship opportunities or even a brand new wheelchair.”

Fans won’t have to wait very long to see the new kits on the pitch. Forward Madison’s first game of the regular season is Saturday, as they travel to Tennessee to play Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. The Flamingos are back at Breese Stevens Field on April 6 to take on Cleveland SC in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Cleveland SC, who are playing in their first-ever U.S. Open Cup, defeated Chicago FC United in the first round, 2-1, after extra time.

Cleveland SC claims it’s first victory in the US @opencup 2-1 over Chicago FC United in an extra time thriller. Thank you to all the fans who stuck it out in the cold rain. #WeAreCLE pic.twitter.com/RfyhHn6Gmb — Cleveland SC (@SoccerCLE) March 23, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.