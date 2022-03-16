Forward Madison FC holds first training session of season at Breese Stevens Field

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison players and coaches are getting ready for the start of a new season.

The team held its first training session Wednesday at Breese Stevens Field. There are a number of new and returning faces this season.

Coach Matt Glaeser expects to have a successful season and is eager to see fans back in the stands.

“We know that we have one of the strongest fan bases — if not the strongest in the whole country — for our league, and we’re really excited to get in front of the home fans and show them what we’re about this season,” he said.

Forward Madison FC kicks off its season April 2 in Chattanooga; the team’s home opener is set for April 9 against Union Omaha.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.