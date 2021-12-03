Forward Madison FC hires Matt Glaeser as new head coach

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Forward Madison FC

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC has found a new leader for its flock, hiring former Real Salt Lake assistant coach Matt Glaeser as the club’s next head coach.

Glaeser will officially have the title of Head Coach and Technical Director for the club.

He comes to Madison after spending the past year as Assistant Coach and Director of Goalkeeping for Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship. Before that, Glaeser spent four seasons as an assistant coach for Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs.

During his first year with Real Monarchs, Glaeser help the club win the 2017 USL Regular Season Shield, and helped the Monarchs win the 2019 USL Championship title.

“I’m excited to be at an ambitious club like Madison where the foundation for success has already been laid,” Glaeser said in a statement. “I’m ready to get to know the fans and community that support this club so well.”

Glaeser says his main goal for the 2022 season will be creating a team-first mentality and culture within Forward Madison FC and developing a unique identity and style of play.

“We are confident he will succeed in Madison,” Forward Madison Chief Operating Officer and Owner Conor Caloia said in a statement announcing the hiring. “His passion for the game and competitive drive are evident. In surveying a focus group of fans and supporters during the search, there was a desire for a Club with a clear identity on the pitch and Club that showed grit for 90 minutes every match.”

Glaeser played soccer at the University of Hartford, where he was the team’s goalkeeper and won the America East Conference Goalkeeper of the Year award. He began his professional career in 2008 while playing for the Western Mass Pioneers in the United Soccer League Second Division. He played internationally in Finland in 2009 before returning to the United States before retiring as a player in 2015.

Fans will have the chance to meet Glaeser for “Just Coffee with Coach Glaeser” at Palette Bar and Grill on Saturday, December 4 at 10 a.m.

