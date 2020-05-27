Forward Madison FC begins small-group training

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC returned to the pitch for the first time in over two months Wednesday with small-group training sessions at Breese Stevens Field.

The Flamingos were able to resume soccer activities as Dane County moved into phase one of its reopening plan Tuesday.

Head coach Daryl Shore said the team will retain strict sanitation and social distancing measures throughout its return.

According to a news release, players’ temperatures will be taken before they leave home and when they arrive at the stadium. The team will also set up mandatory handwashing stations, have players change at home instead of in the locker room, and ask them to wear a mask when they arrive at the stadium.

USL League One has not yet announced when the 2020 season will resume.

