Forward Madison charity campaign to help local restaurants, health care workers

$5 of each ticket sold will go to purchase meals for health care workers

Photo by Nicole Peaslee Fresh pasta made at Alimentari

Forward Madison FC is aiming to break their attendance record by selling tickets to a metaphorical match benefiting local restaurants and health care workers.

The “Match For Madison” campaign aims to raise money by selling $10 commemorative tickets to “Forward Madison vs. COVID-19.” Those who purchase the tickets will get a commemorative ticket and their name included on a mural that will be painted at Breese Stevens Field.

In the fee, half of it will go to a fund designed to buy meals from six local restaurants. The meals will be given to health care workers at University Hospital, American Family Children’s Hospital, UW Health at The American Center and UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital.

“Forward Madison has always been, first and foremost, a community organization,” Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia says. “Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to not just look out for ourselves, but to help this city in its time of need. We’re calling on soccer fans from Madison and across the world to join us in this fight.”

Forward Madison is partnering with Avenue Club and the Bubble-Up Bar, Alimentari, A Pig in a Fur Coat, DarkHorse, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and the Great Dane Pub to provide the meals to health care workers.

