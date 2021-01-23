Fortunato Rubio

Fortunato Rubio, age 85, of Arpin, Wis., passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, at Medical City Denton in Denton, Texas.

Fortunato was born to Aurelio Rubio and Maria Delgadillo in the city of Piedras Negras located in the state of Coahuila, Mexico, on Oct. 13, 1935.

Fortunato is survived by Aurora Lopez (Texas), Maria Isabel Fernandez (Texas), Oscar Fernandez (Texas), Juan Fernandez (Texas) and Guillermo Fernandez (Piedras Negras, Mexico). He also had two other siblings that have preceded him in death, Guadalupe Lara and Efrain Fernandez.

Fortunato was married to Maria Rubio Espinoza, who has preceded him in life, but they had seven children, of which Martin has preceded him: Rosa (Miguel Serrato), John (Nancy), Martin, Mario, Maria (Mike Krueger), Fortunato Jr. (Victoria) and Margaret. Fortunato worked many years in construction helping to build roadways starting in Texas, and as his work took him north from Texas he eventually moved over to working on a dairy farm in Cambria, Wis., for Ronald Senft.

Fortunato had 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as many friends, as he and his family worked hard for the American Dream in the cities of Cambria, Fall River, and Columbus, Wis.

They struggled to raise their family but instilled a hard work ethic and were proud of all of their achievements and worked through the hard times.

Fortunato loved to go fishing, taking any chance he had to enjoy what he loved. He liked to plant and grow vegetables and make salsa and burn everyone’s eyes and noses roasting his peppers. He would take his bounty and share it with family and friends. His spirit and stubbornness would make you laugh and scold him, too, but that was his way, and when all was said and done you still loved him for who he was and how he lived his life. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers play and surviving the harsh, cold winters for so many years. He also enjoyed going to Columbus Family Restaurant owned by Fernando and Maria Diaz and his family, who over time became very good friends, and the family had a great bond with Fortunato.

The family is planning to hold services at a later time back in his home state of Wisconsin, where he will be joined by his late wife, Maria, and his late son, Martin. We also take this time to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Medical City Denton in Texas for everything they did and helping making Fortunato feel loved and cared for. They deserve so much for dealing with so much pain and death day in and day out during this time and we give them our thanks, prayers and support. May God bless them all and give them the strength to fight and continue being strong to save as many lives as they can.

