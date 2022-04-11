Fort McCoy to host first Armed Forces Day Open House in two years

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — For the first time in two years, Fort McCoy is opening its doors to the public for an Armed Forces Day Open House.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s open house will be held on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free, and will be open to the public.

Attendees will get to see the base’s History Center, World War II-era buildings, Equipment Park and Veterans Memorial Plaza. There will also be guided bus tours, a sandbag-filling station and a chance to get personalized ID tags. Fort McCoy staff and units will also be on hand to talk about their jobs.

Guests are asked to enter through Gate 15, located off Highway 21 between Sparta and Tomah. Signs will be set up along the highway to guide visitors. Adults should bring a photo ID and proof of insurance.

