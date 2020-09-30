Fort Atkinson police kill dog that attacked officer, K-9 during traffic stop that turned confrontational

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Fort Atkinson police shot and killed a dog Tuesday night after its handlers had the dog attack an officer and police K-9 during a traffic stop that turned violent.

According to an incident report shared on the Fort Atkinson Police Department Facebook page, police initially responded to the area near Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for a report of suspicious people trying to enter a secured apartment complex.

Police said they located the suspects as they were leaving the apartment complex. Officers subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

FAPD Chief Adrian Bump said the suspects then immediately got out of their vehicle and became confrontational toward officers. The driver of the vehicle reportedly attacked an officer during the confrontation.

Police deployed their K-9 Bolt to stop the attack, and the suspects responded by deploying a dog that was in their vehicle. The suspects’ dog attacked the police K-9 and the handling officer.

Officers then used lethal force and killed the dog deployed by the suspects. Police did not explicitly say if the dog was shot.

“At no fault to this dog, it is unfortunate that it was used as a weapon against officers by an irresponsible person. The direct lack of respect and appreciation for a pet and the disregard for the safety of the public, including our community police officers, is disheartening,” Bump said. “This was a preventable event set into motion by a group of selfish people.”

Witnesses at the scene reportedly said police tried other methods to control the attacking dog before killing it, according to a news release.

One officer was hospitalized following the incident.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on multiple criminal charges, including resisting arrest, battery to a police officer, deploying a dangerous weapon against officers and multiple drug charges.

