Fort Atkinson firefighters work to put out box-alarm house fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Several agencies are responding to a box-alarm house fire off of Highway 12.

The Fort Atkinson fire department says it started at around 3 a.m. Thursday, and is still an active scene as of 5 a.m. Officials said it’s considered a “defensive operation,” which means firefighters are trying to put out the fire from outside of the building, rather than inside of it.

Officials said they didn’t know if anyone was inside at the time of the fire, but so far no injuries have been reported.

