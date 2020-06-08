Fort Atkinson firefighters rescue fawn that fell in construction area

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Fort Atkinson Fire Department

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Fort Atkinson firefighters helped rescue a fawn that fell into a construction area Monday morning.

A video from the fire department shows the fawn fell into a residential basement on Wilson Avenue that was still under construction.

Firefighters used a tarp to catch the deer and carry it out of the area. The deer was later reunited with its mother.

