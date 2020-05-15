Former Wisconsin Senate minority leader Shilling quits Legislature
MADISON, Wis. — Former state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling is quitting the Legislature. Shilling sent Senate President Roger Roth a letter on Friday saying she is resigning immediately.
She said in a statement that she wants to explore unspecified career opportunities and state law requires legislators and other public officials to resign early if a potential opportunity conflicts with government activities.
““After almost 20 years in the Legislature, the time is right for me to close this chapter and take on new challenges,” Shilling said in a statement Friday. “To everyone I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside, interacting with, and learning from, thank you from a very full and grateful heart!”
Shilling, a Democrat, announced in April she wouldn’t seek re-election this fall and stepped down as minority leader later that month. Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke are vying to fill her seat.
