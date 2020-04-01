Former Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl endorses Joe Biden

WISCONSIN — Former Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl endorsed Joe Biden for President on Wednesday.

In a statement, Kohl said: “I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States. While working together in the Senate, I saw up close his sheer honesty, uncompromising integrity, and unwavering dedication to public service. As Vice President, Joe always worked intelligently and compassionately to bring people together around common goals and values. Our country needs those qualities now more than ever. During my time in the Senate, I believed I had a special responsibility to look out for working families. As President, Joe will bring a deep commitment to those same values. He is our strongest candidate to win in Wisconsin, take back the White House and restore the soul of our country.”

Biden’s campaign said it has more than 40 endorsements from leaders across Wisconsin, including former Gov. Jim Doyle and Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling.

Wisconsin is set to hold its Presidential primary next Tuesday, April 7.

State officials are encouraging people to request absentee ballots to vote due to the coronavirus pandemic.

