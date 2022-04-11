Former Wisconsin assistant coach Gary Brown dies at 52

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin football assistant coach Gary Brown has died.

Brown joined the Badgers program as running backs coach before the 2021 season, but he had been away from the team since the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

The 52-year-old played his college football with Penn State before spending eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Charges and Giants.

We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a great man who played for Big Blue for two years – including a 1,000-yard season in 1998.

Once a Giant, Always a Giant. pic.twitter.com/86A99vs1ZX — New York Giants (@Giants) April 11, 2022

He had also been a running backs coach for the NFL’s Cowboy and Browns, as well as Big Ten foe Rutgers.

Several Badgers chimed in Sunday night on Twitter, mourning Brown’s death.

“This one hurts,” said running back Braelon Allen. “Rest easy coach.”

This one hurts…rest easy coach. pic.twitter.com/i3iN5H2Zli — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 11, 2022

Safety Collin Wilder shared a video of Brown, saying it was “Just a small sample of the light [he] was to everyone around him.”

Just a small sample of the light Coach Brown was to everyone around him and how he brought the energy every single day. His love was so genuine and it went beyond the football field. Rest in Heaven, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Fyxh17F0K5 — Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) April 11, 2022

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” said UW head coach Paul Chryst in a statement. “Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day.”

Information on services for Brown is pending.

According to his UW Athletics profile, Brown leaves behind a wife, Kim; daughters Malena and Dorianna; and son Tre.

