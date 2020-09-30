Former US Attorney General Eric Holder to testify at inaugural People’s Maps Commission public hearing

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder

MADISON, Wis. — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will testify Thursday at the People’s Maps Commission’s inaugural public hearing.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the new nonpartisan commission in early July. The commission is tasked with drawing impartial electoral maps in 2021, following the completion of the 2020 census.

Holder, the current chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, is an internationally recognized expert on multiple legal issues, including redistricting.

The public hearing will happen virtually via YouTube starting at 5:30 p.m.

Other experts, including Ruth Greenwood, co-director of voting rights and redistricting at the Campaign Legal Center, and Karen Nelson, equity and diversity coordinator for the Appleton Mayor’s Office, are also expected to speak. More information about the experts is available here.

Officials have also announced that Christopher Ford, an emergency physician and member of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, has been voted Chair of the People’s Maps Commission.

“I have practiced medicine in this state in several districts. In each, I have seen the direct harmful effects of gerrymandering and lack of representation,” Ford said. “Ultimately, it is Wisconsinites that pay the price for unfair maps. Our commission aims to create maps devoid of bias and partisanship, representing each district’s citizens.”

Ford is a resident of Whitefish Bay.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.