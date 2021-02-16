Former Sun Prairie basketball star Jalen Johnson forgoing season at Duke, declaring for NBA draft

Associated Press by Associated Press

iStock/33ft

Duke says highly touted freshman and former Sun Prairie high school basketball star Jalen Johnson is forgoing the rest of the season and declaring for the NBA draft.

The school announced Johnson’s decision on Monday night. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, though he missed three games and significant practice time with a December foot injury in an unexpectedly bumpy season for the Blue Devils.

In a statement, Johnson says the move would ensure he’s “100% healthy” for the NBA draft.

NEWS: Jalen Johnson will forgo remainder of season, enter NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/VLNP0Wgs3y — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 16, 2021

