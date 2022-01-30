‘Culture of no snitching needs to stop:’ Beloit police frustrated with lack of cooperation in fatal shooting investigation

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at Beloit Memorial High School, officials said Sunday.

Police said he was shot Saturday in the parking lot following a basketball game. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Chief of Police Andre Sayles said no active students or staff were involved in the incident. The victim was a former student at Beloit Memorial High School.

According to Sayles, at least 30 people were near the scene of the shooting when it occurred. Sayles is asking those people to come forward with information.

“My department and myself are growing tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said. “The culture of no snitching needs to stop.”

The department is already investigating two other homicides that occurred in Beloit over the past week. In 2021 the city recorded only four homicides total.

Police set up a phone line, 608-364-6823, for those with information on Saturday’s shooting to call.

“We have a proven track record of making arrests when the community partners with us and shares information,” City Manager Lori Luther said. “Call our number and give any details you have available to you.”

Sayles told reporters Sunday that the department will increase patrols and traffic spots around Beloit.

“We’re gonna take the fight to [criminals],” Sayles said. “When we make the traffic stops and we are identifying those individuals, don’t come down to the police department and complain.”

Officers are still working to sift through footage from the scene, but are asking for witness testimony to assist in their investigation. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Sayles said the incident was isolated, but because the suspect is not in custody there is a threat to the community. He also indicated that the department will receive help from other agencies including the Rock County Sheriff’s Department if need be.

The School District of Beloit is cooperating with the Beloit Police Department during its investigation and will provide resources to assist students and staff impacted by the shooting.

“Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am by the senseless act of violence that occurred last night following a basketball game,” Beloit Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser said Sunday. “Violence of any kind is devastating for our community.”

The district’s student services team will also be on campus Monday to help students and staff.

“They are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance,” Keyser said. ” Please encourage your child to take advantage of these supports.”

School District of Beloit Families, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am by the senseless act of violence that occurred last night following a basketball game. Violence of any kind is devastating for our community, and we want to ensure that we are providing the resources necessary to help our students and staff through this difficult time. Our student services team will be available on Monday to help with the needs of students and staff. They are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance. Please encourage your child to take advantage of these supports. The School District of Beloit is fully cooperating with the City of Beloit Police Department as they continue their investigation. As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time. The City of Beloit Police Department will conduct a news conference at 11 am this morning. The news conference will be recorded, and then shared on the Police Department’s Facebook page. Dr. Dan Keyser

Superintendent

School District of Beloit

