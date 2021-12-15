Former State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor joins MMSD

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Former State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is joining MMSD’s leadership team, the district announced Wednesday.

Stanford Taylor will serve as the Interim Assistant Superintendent for Engagement, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The UW-Madison graduate took over as State Superintendent in January of 2019 after Gov. Evers was elected.

Her term ended in July of this year, and she did not run for reelection.

Standford Taylor spent 21 years as a teacher, principal, and administrator at MMSD, before joining the Department of Public Instruction in 2001.

“I have great love for the district and community,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “I am very excited to be a part of this new MMSD story.”

Before her time with the DPI, Stanford Taylor worked as MMSD’s Assistant Superintendent of the Division for Learning Support.

“Ms. Stanford Taylor is among the most experienced, knowledgeable, and accomplished educators in Wisconsin and country,” Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said. “We are thrilled to have her come home to MMSD.”

Stanford Taylor is a Virginia Hart Award recipient and was given the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ Commendation.

