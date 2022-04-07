Former Sen. Tim Cullen talks about book on fall of Janesville’s GM plant

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Former state Sen. Tim Cullen took part in a discussion Wednesday night about his book about a Rock County icon.

The book is titled Disassembled: A Native Son on Janesville and General Motors – a Story of Grit, Race, Gender and Wishful Thinking and What it Means for America. It features the old General Motors plant in Janesville and efforts to keep it open.

In the book, Cullen tells the inside story of how and why the plant closed and what it means for Janesville’s future.

“The same week we were over there making the pitch to keep this plant open, their CEO was in Washington with the Bush administration trying to get a $25 billion bailout to keep the doors open,” Cullen recalled. “Their problems were bigger than keeping one plant open.”

Proceeds from the sale of the book go to the Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program that Cullen established.

Wednesday’s event drew a crowd of several dozen people to the Rock County Historical Society Tallman Carriage House in Janesville.

