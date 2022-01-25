Former Rock Co. sheriff’s deputy accused of child sexual assault posts bond, records show

by Logan Reigstad

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former Rock County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting multiple children over a period of several years has posted a $25,000 cash bond, online court records show.

Gary Huber, 34, faces ten felony charges, including first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a person under the age of 13 and child enticement. In court Tuesday morning, he waived his preliminary hearing and was ordered bound over for trial.

An arraignment in the case is set for 1 p.m. on February 14.

According to a criminal complaint, Huber allegedly assaulted multiple children between 2010 and 2016 before he was hired as a Rock County deputy in August 2016. The sheriff’s office previously said it learned of the allegations on July 1, 2021, and tried to meet with Huber, who instead resigned.

