Former Rock Co. deputy sheriff arrested for alleged child sexual assaults

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – A former Rock County deputy sheriff was arrested Monday after officials said he sexually assaulted children.

Gary Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Huber faces charges of first-degree child sexual assault, repeated sexual assault of a child, and three counts of child enticement.

He also faces two counts of causing a child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, and three counts of exposing his genitals, pubic area, or intimate parts.

A criminal complaint against Huber alleges that he assaulted multiple children between 2010 and 2016, the DOJ announced.

Huber worked as a deputy sheriff in Rock County from August 2016 to July 2021. DOJ officials said he resigned to avoid an internal investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.