Former Portage teacher pleads no contest, sentenced to probation after admitting to sexual relationship with student

by Logan Reigstad

PORTAGE, Wis. — A former Portage High School teacher pleaded no contest Monday to a felony charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff after previously admitting to having a sexual relationship with a male student, online court records show.

Abby Dibbs, 36, of Cross Plains, was arrested in May 2021 following an investigation by the Portage Community School District. According to court documents, Dibbs, a former English teacher, told detectives she and the male student had sex twice at her home.

A judge sentenced Dibbs to three years on probation and required her to comply with the sex offender registry. She is also not allowed to have contact with the student.

A second felony count of sexual assault of a student by school staff was dismissed but read in.

