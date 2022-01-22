Former Peace Corps volunteers share experiences

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Peace Corps is celebrating 60 years of service with a traveling exhibit in the Capitol Rotunda.

Former volunteers gathered in the Rotunda Saturday to share their stories and experiences. A photography display was also set up, showcasing the different countries where the Corps has served.

The Peace Corps was founded in 1961, and has sent over 240,000 volunteers to 142 countries to work, serve, and learn.

One former volunteer said the Corps is a benefit both abroad and at home.

“These goals balance,” Mary Frantz said. “Not only do Americans learn about other parts of the world, they bring back that knowledge to your local school, or your rotary club, or your church and increase world understanding.”

The photography display will stay in the Rotunda until January 30.

