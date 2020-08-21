Former Milwaukee chief seeking damages after demotion

Associated Press by Associated Press

Alfonso Morales

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s former police chief is seeking damages of $625,000 from the city following his recent demotion, a reduction in rank he did not accept.

Alfonso Morales filed a damage claim against the city Thursday for breach of contract, denial of due process and loss of reputation.

The Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales to captain Aug. 6 about two weeks after giving him a long list of directives with the threat of discipline or termination if he failed to complete them.

The seven-member civilian commission voted unanimously for the demotion, saying he failed the city and had been untruthful. Morales filed for retirement the following week.

