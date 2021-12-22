Former Milwaukee Co. judge sentenced to 9 years in prison for child pornography distribution

by Logan Reigstad

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — A former Milwaukee County judge was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for child pornography distribution, the justice department said.

Brett Blomme, 39, of Cottage Grove, pleaded guilty to federal charges in September. Online court records show Blomme still faces seven felony charges of child pornography possession in Dane County.

The justice department said it began investigating in January after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person later identified as Blomme used the messaging app Kik to distribute 27 files of child pornography. Investigators determined Blomme distributed the files from his home in Cottage Grove as well as a home in the Milwaukee area and at the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center where he was working at the time.

Judge James Peterson called Blomme’s actions the “worst of the worst” during sentencing and that his behavior while a sitting judge supported a significant prison term.

“Today’s sentence sends an unambiguous message that we will track down and hold accountable those who distribute child sexual abuse material,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea said in a news release. “Every time an image of child sexual abuse is shared, it re-victimizes that child. No one is above the law and I am grateful to our law enforcement partners who helped ensure that the defendant would be held accountable for his crimes.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Blomme’s judicial powers in March citing the Dane County case.

