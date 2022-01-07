Former members of hate groups speak to local community about domestic terrorism threat

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and several former hate group members took part in an event in McFarland on Thursday to discuss how to prevent the roots of domestic terrorism in the state.

A former al Qaeda recruiter, a former neo-Nazi and KKK leader and a former white nationalist all gathered for the event at McFarland High School on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol to talk about the lives they used to lead and how they fell into the holes of hate.

Although many of the people came from organized hate groups, there was an emphasis on dangerous individuals.

“I think right now, the biggest threat to society is the lone wolf terrorist, the independent person that feeds themselves with this rhetoric, reads The Turner Diaries, reads the propaganda, and with social media being so out there, it’s a danger to society as a whole,” Ryan Lo’ree, a former neo-Nazi, said.

Hosted by We Are Many – United Against Hate, the event lasted for several hours with a domestic terrorism panel, a former hate group members panel as well as a keynote address from a member of the Department of Justice.

