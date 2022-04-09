Former Marquette County deputy charged with soliciting sex from minor

by Kyle Jones

MONTELLO, Wis. — A former Marquette County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested and fired Wednesday is accused of soliciting sex from a minor.

Travis Bittelman, 37, is charged with soliciting intimate representation from a minor and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Both charges are felonies.

According to court records, a signature bond for Bittelman was set at $25,000 on Friday. As a condition of his bond, Bittelman is not allowed to be on the premises of any bars, cannot possess any firearms and must surrender any firearms to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

He also cannot have any contact with people under the age of 18 unless in the immediate company of a parent or guardian, except his own children. He cannot use or possess any device capable of accessing the internet or social media and must maintain absolute sobriety.

