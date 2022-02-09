Former Madison restaurant owner appears in court on latest stalking, domestic abuse charges

MADISON, Wis. — The former co-owner of a Madison restaurant group appeared in court Wednesday on a new set of stalking and domestic abuse charges.

Patrick Sweeney, who previously co-owned a number of restaurants including Lucille and Merchant before reportedly divesting his portion of the ownership group after being charged for domestic violence last year, faces 66 additional charges in Dane county related to stalking, intimidation and bail jumping for breaking the conditions of his bond.

Sweeney appeared in court Wednesday afternoon where he waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial.

Online court records did not list a future court date in the case as of Wednesday evening.

