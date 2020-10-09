Former Madison resident writes children’s book series

“Burgerhead and Mean Jerry Become Friends” is the title of a new series of children’s books written by a former Madison resident. Dan Madson spent 21 years as a middle school teacher and basketball coach, and he now works as an author in Florida. Madson joined Live at Four to talk about his new book series and what inspired him to write the stories.

