Former Madison East High School teacher faces additional child pornography charges

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Kruchten

MADISON, Wis. — A former teacher at Madison East High School is facing seven additional child pornography charges.

David Kruchten, 38, of Cottage Grove, has been charged in a superseding indictment with 14 counts of attempting to produce child pornography through the use of hidden recording devices, as well as one count of transporting minors from Wisconsin to Minnesota with the intent to produce child pornography.

Kruchten had been previously charged with seven counts of attempting to produce child porn following an October 2018 incident. The new counts are in regard to a trip Kruchten took with DECA students in December after hidden cameras were found in students’ hotel rooms.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Jan. 30.

If convicted, Kruchten faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each count.

