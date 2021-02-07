Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

Associated Press by Associated Press

STF FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks, right, connects with a right hook to Muhammad Ali, during the late rounds of their championship fight in Las Vegas. Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. died Friday night, Feb. 5, 2021, after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died after battling prostate and other cancers.

He was 67.

A release from a public relations firm says Spinks died Friday night.

His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammed Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.