Former health care workers call on elected officials to keep Wisconsinites safe

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Former health care workers are calling on elected officials to keep Wisconsinites safe.

A group of retired UW Health nurses gathered Thursday at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to protect residents.

They’re asking legislators to pass emergency relief for workers who lost their jobs in order to ensure people can stay at home to be safe, but also not worry about economic survival.

Former UW Health nurse Ann Louise Tetreault said the retired nurses are also urging people not to demonstrate in person.

“Write letters to your legislators, email them, let them know your concerns,” Tetreault said. “If you have economic hardships, if you’re not getting unemployment, if you’re being told you’re being forced off from work for one or two weeks, and you have to volunteer to do that, you won’t get unemployment. There’s a lot of concerns that people have out there. They need to know the right rules, they need to be able to protect themselves and we’re calling on these legislatures to do the right thing for the people that elected them to office.”

The retired nurses are also calling on elected officials to pass a healthcare heroes act, which they said will give health care workers the tools they need to help fight the pandemic.

