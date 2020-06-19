Former governor Tommy Thompson named interim president of UW System

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson has been named Interim President of the University of Wisconsin System.

The Board of Regents made the announcement on Friday.

Current UW System President Ray Cross announced plans to retire back in October, which led to a months-long search for a successor.

University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen was the only finalist for the position to emerge. On June 12, he withdrew his name for consideration.

Thompson served as governor of Wisconsin from 1987 to 2001, the longest term in the state’s history.

From 2001 to 2005, he was appointed to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services by Former President George W. Bush.

