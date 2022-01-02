Former, Future Badgers named to U.S. Olympic roster

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Badger nation is going to be well-represented in Beijing next month at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team roster was revealed during Saturday’s Winter Classic and it includes four former and one future Badger. Hilary Knight, Alex Cavallini, Brianna Decker, Abby Roque and Caroline Harvey.

Team USA’s first game is against Finland on Feb. 3.

