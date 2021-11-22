Former Edgerton physician sentenced in multimillion-dollar Medicare fraud scheme

by Logan Reigstad

File photo

EDGERTON, Wis. — A former Edgerton physician was sentenced Monday to 4.5 years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud Medicare.

The Department of Justice said in a news release Dr. Ravi Murali, 39, wrote thousands of fraudulent orders for medical equipment such as medical braces. Others then used those orders to bill Medicare a total of $26 million, half of which Medicare paid.

Murali pleaded guilty on March 31, the DOJ said. Last year, he was charged with 12 counts in the scheme, with the DOJ alleging he ordered braces regardless of medical necessity.

Records from the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board show Murali was working for multiple telemedicine companies at the time. After Murali pleaded guilty in the Medicare fraud case, the board accepted his surrender of his Wisconsin medical license, documents show.

The judge in the case stressed Murali needed a severe sentence to prevent others from committing similar fraud as well as because of what the department called his “history of dishonesty” stemming from him creating a fake diploma falsely showing he finished his residency.

Murali was reprimanded in that case and was ordered to complete 18 hours of medical ethics education, records show.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.