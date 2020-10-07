Former Columbus music teacher pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for slapping student on thigh

COLUMBUS, Wis. — A former Columbus music teacher has entered a plea after being accused of slapping a student on the thigh.

According to court records, Aristotle Esguerra pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday.

Esguerra was originally charged with child abuse but was changed to disorderly conduct.

A Columbia County police officer said a witness contacted him to report a child was struck by a teacher at St. Jerome’s School in 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

Officials said the child was taken to a hospital for the bruise on their leg.

