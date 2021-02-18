Former Columbus mayor to plead guilty to bank fraud

Associated Press by Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — The former mayor of Columbus has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bank fraud charge.

Michael Eisenga was accused of using fraudulent documents to get a loan for a building in Columbus that he falsely told the lender was under a long-term lease. The 49-year-old former mayor has signed an agreement in which he will plead guilty to fraud, a charge that carries up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The agreement requires Eisenga to forfeit nearly $7 million, the amount he received in a loan from Alliant Credit Union of Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

