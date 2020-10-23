Former Columbus mayor charged with bank fraud

Associated Press by Associated Press

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A federal grand jury has charged a former mayor of Columbus with bank fraud.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Michael Eisenga was indicted Thursday. The indictment alleges Eisenga took out a loan totaling nearly $7 million from an Illinois credit union to buy property in Columbus under false pretenses.

His attorney, Chris Van Wagner, says Eisenga will cooperate fully with the government in the case. Eisenga was a major Republican donor a decade ago and enlisted GOP legislators to write a bill that would have reduced his child support payments.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.