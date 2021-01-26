Former Clinton High School coach held on $1,000 signature bond after alleged sexual assault, battery to students

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis.– A now former Clinton High School coach is being held in the Rock County Jail on a $1,000 signature bond after allegedly sexually assaulting and battering two students.

A Beloit man, 36-year-old Tyler William Clark, was charged with two counts of physical abuse of a child and two counts of disorderly conduct in court Monday afternoon.

Court documents suggest he was the wrestling coach at Clinton High School. One of the victims told police on December 27, he began to wrestle them, grabbed them in an inappropriate area, and when they tried to get away, he prevented them from leaving.

Clinton Police Chief Michael Schultz said school surveillance video showed it all.

“We observed another student that got battered,” Schultz said.

The video showed Clark wrestling another student, eventually punching and kicking them as they tried to get away, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also reports that a handful of students at the practice suggested Clark smelled intoxicated.

Schultz said both of the victims showed strength through it all.

“It’s a very difficult situation for them, and for them to come forward and be honest about the problems that happened, we’re very proud of the bravery,” Schultz said. “We can’t say enough about the kids.”

This investigation took nearly a month, but Schultz said they took their time to make sure all of the facts were collected on this case.



“This is an important investigation to the community and we wanted to make sure we got it right,” Schultz said.

Schultz encourages any other victims, if there are any, to come forward. The Clinton Community School District said students will continue to be supported.

