Former Badgers football player pleads not guilty in Janesville homicide case

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The former Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with killing two women in Rock County has pleaded not guilty.

Marcus Randle-El, 34, made his plea Monday morning via a video conference in Rock County Court.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the murders of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester that happened in February 2020.

Randle-El is scheduled to be back in court on March 8.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.