Former Badgers football player charged in shooting death

A former Badgers football player is facing charges in the shooting death of a 41-year-old woman.

EAST ST. LOUIS (Ill.) — A former Badgers football player is facing charges in the shooting death of a 41-year-old woman.

CBS station KMOV4 in St. Louis originally reported Kraig Appleton was being charged with first-degree murder.

Police in East St. Louis allege Appleton shot Kelli Farrell in the stomach on Monday, April 20.

The 29-year-old is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond. Appleton started his collegiate football career with the Badgers in 2009.

